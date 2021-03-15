Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a great buy on 500 round of PMC 40S&W ammunition and a Streamlight TLR-1 H1 for $410.98 after a coupon code and filler item. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To make this deal you need to add the PMC 40S&W and TLR-1 light to your cart then add any filler item to get the cart over $450.00, we used an AR-15 Buffer Retainer Spring. Then you can apply coupon code “MZB“. Check out our cart check image below to see how we did it.

TLR-1 Hl Weaponlight With 500 Rounds 40S&W Premium Streamlight Weaponlight with 500 rounds of 40S&W! Provides a 1000 lumen blast of light for maximum illumination while clearing a room or searching an alley. Its wide beam pattern lights up large areas so you can identify who or what is nearby. C4 LED technology, impervious to shock with a 50,000 hour lifetime 283m beam up to 1000 lumens. TIR optics produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. Run Time: 1.50 hours regulated run time. Solid-state current regulation for consistent illumination level. Powered by two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries with 10-year storage life. Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of muzzle, Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90two, S&W 99, and S&W TSW, and Sig P320. 4.32 oz. Machined aluminum sealed construction with black anodized finish. Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch. User programmable strobe can be enabled / disabled. Fits existing light bearing holsters 3.39”. 4.18 oz IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Ammo

WARNING

You must be 18 or older to purchase shotgun or rifle ammunition and 21 or older to purchase handgun ammunition. All ammunition must be shipped Domestic Ground.

Some Related Reviews:

Streamlight TLR-1 H1 Weaponlight with 500 Rnds 40S&W Deal Cart Check 03/14/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!