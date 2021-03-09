|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in-stock and shipping 50 rounds boxes of Sumbro X-Force, 9mm, FMJ, 124 Grain, ammunition at $42.74 each a box, with FREE shipping.
Sumbro X-Force, 9mm, FMJ, 124 Grain Ammo
Newly manufactured by Sumbro in Macedonia, these rounds feature a lead-core FMJ projectile and brass case.
Key Specifications
- Item Number: 723009
- Mfg. Number: SM9115
- UPC Number: 885345007521
- Caliber: 9mm
- Bullet Weight: 124 grain
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity: 1,171 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: NA
- Case Type: Brass
- Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable
- Corrosive: No
- Rounds: 50
Just keep gouging your customers!
What I find hard to believe is all the gun forums unwilling to alert the public as to why we aren’t getting the ammo we used to. It’s easy to see once you read this article. I find it hard to believe no one knew dealing in firearms or ammunition production. Who controls the imports & exports ? https://alu.army.mil/alog/issues/SepOct10/spectrum_smallarms_ammo.html
Arny,
The article you linked to is from 2010.
The reason ammo is scarce/expensive today has been explained in this gun forum many times.
The amount of ammo being sold to non-government entities (i.e., the consumer market) is much greater today than it was in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
These comments just keep proving these people have no clue about economics, production costs, and material availability.
It’s not that hard. There is a market price for ammo today. That price cannot be changed (today). Hundreds of thousands of armed government employees cannot change the price (just like they cannot change the price of a dozen eggs in Venezuela). It’s only a matter of how the price is allocated. If Sportsman’s Guide dropped the price of a 50 round box of X-Force 9mm from $42.74 to $18.00, it would sell out immediately. The ammo would go into the inventory of the secondary market (individuals engaging in arbitrage to exploit the price discrepancy between the market price and… Read more »
Wow…what a deal, only a mere $0.85 a round for FMJ 9mm…how about someone just stomp on my balls for an hour instead…
Wonder how much macedonia makes?
Wonder how long before the blitherer in chief closes that door
Interesting times