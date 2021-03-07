Swalwell Suit Latest Antic Against Second Amendment Supporters

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Eric Swalwell has long been one of the more extreme anti-Second Amendment extremists currently in the United States Congress. He’s also been prone to making a lot of outlandish claims and for supporting a number of crazy items of legislation. He’s now in the news for suing President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) and other Trump allies over the January 6 protests that turned violent.

Second Amendment supporters will remember that Swalwell not only introduced legislation for an Australia-style “buyback” of modern multi-purpose semiautomatic firearms. His agenda, though, went far beyond a ban. He’s one of the more combative anti-Second Amendment extremists, going so far as to make unfounded smears against the National Rifle Association and to suggest nuking those who refused to abide by his gun ban proposal.

Swalwell, of course, had an ill-fated run for president that ended very quickly. However, his proposal to mimic Australia picked up a new advocate in Beto O’Rourke, and while it is not likely to pass, it makes extreme legislation like Sheila Jackson Lee’s Sabika Sheikh Firearms Licensing and Registration Act look less extreme.

With all of this, then, the suit against former President Trump could understandably be seen as somewhat of a stunt. Swalwell has long been a publicity hound, and was known for making a lot of unfounded claims about Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, albeit, he was never fact-checked by social media giants who eagerly go after those not of Swalwell’s political persuasion. Of course, the same outlets who breathlessly hyped the unfounded claims of Trump colluding with Russia ignored that Swalwell was involved with a Chinese spy to some extent.

So, what is Swalwell hoping to accomplish with this litigation? For one thing, even if it fails to secure a verdict favorable to Swalwell, it will tie up former President Trump and the allies named in the suit to some degree, and thereby degrade efforts to put Congress under the control of what would be objectively more Second Amendment leadership in Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

Of course, the legal system will have to play out on this matter. That means that Second Amendment supporters will have to increase their grassroots efforts and support pro-Second Amendment organizations like the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.