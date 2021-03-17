Tasmanian Tiger USA TT Urban Tac Pack 22

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduces the Tasmanian Tiger TT Urban Tac Pack 22, a modular daypack designed with a civilian appearance but made with many practical features typically found in a more tactical daypack.

Perfect for civilian use for students, commuters, and professionals, the affordable Tasmanian Tiger TT Urban Tac Pack 22’s main compartment features MOLLE hook-and-loop for a customized arrangement. In addition, the main compartment can be completely removed. Within the main compartment are transparent mesh zipper pouches to hold a variety of gear. The front pocket has side access for quick retrieval of documents or reading materials. Inside are an additional five pockets providing ample storage possibilities.

The TT Urban Tac Pack 22 is built on Tasmanian Tiger’s TT Padded Back System providing the wearer with a comfortable system for all-day wear. A removable hip belt allows the user to either firmly secure the pack for better load distribution, or can be removed for easy off-and-on carry. The pack is also hydration compatible for those that prefer to carry their liquids.

The TT Urban Tac Pack 22 weighs in at a lightweight 33 ounces and is made of durable 700 denier Cordura®. It measures 19” x 10” x 5” and holds 22 liters of gear. Available in black, olive, or coyote for an MSRP of $129.00.

For more information on the Tasmanian Tiger TT Urban Tac Pack 22 watch the video or click here, and find a local dealer here.

Stay in the conversation by following on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com