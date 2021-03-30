Taylor’s & Company Introduces the New ACE Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Taylor’s & Company, the world’s leading marketers and importers of state-of-the-art historical firearms utilizing the latest innovative designs, is pleased to announce the addition of “The ACE” pistol to their product lineup for 2021.

Included in the Master Pistol Series, the ACE is a compact snub nose revolver based on the 1858 Remington model. A classic blued finish with a brass trigger guard compliments the short 3” barrel length making it a more comfortable pistol to carry. The ACE has an overall length of 8.38 inches and it weighs in at just 38 ounces. That’s incredibly light for a steel-frame revolver. The ACE is offered in Black Powder .44 and a conversion cylinder model to shoot smokeless .45LC ammunition. The ACE comes standard with a fixed front blade sight and a rear notch for quick target acquisition. This firearm is available with three grip options: checkered walnut, smooth walnut, and white PVC.

“The ACE’s ammo flexibility has transitioned into a huge demand for it already this year,” said Rob Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing, Taylor’s & Company. “Besides the standard .44-caliber black powder format, it accepts a 6-shot .45 LC conversion cylinder (sold separately). This is huge these days when certain calibers of ammo are impossible to find.”

Available models:

Item: #341PIE Grip: Checkered Walnut Caliber: .44

Item: #342PIE Grip: Smooth Walnut Caliber: .44

Item: #343PIE Grip: White PVC Caliber: .44

MSRP: Starting at $350.00

To learn more about the ACE line and the complete product offerings from Taylor's & Company, please visit www.taylorsfirearms.com

About Taylor’s & Company

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s & Company, headquartered in Winchester, Va., is an importer of firearms, including revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. The company specializes in reproduction Civil War firearms through the end of the Old West era, hunting firearms, and 1911 tactical pistols. It markets its products through dealers and distributors nationwide and assists consumers in obtaining a dealer for firearm transfers as needed. It seeks to serve all types of shooters, from competitive shooters to collectors to outdoor enthusiasts to firearm history buffs. For more information, visit taylorsfirearms.com.