Tennessee Senate Passes Constitutional Carry Legislation!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier today, the Tennessee Senate passed important Constitutional Carry legislation, Senate Bill 765. Despite a swath of misinformation and disingenuous attack ads against pro-gun legislators from gun control organizations and out-of-state fundraising groups, our right to self-defense has taken a big step towards becoming law. The measure’s companion bill, House Bill 786, will be considered in the House Finance Committee on Tuesday, March 23. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 786.

House Bill 786 /Senate Bill 765 allows any law-abiding adult who is legally eligible to obtain a carry permit, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens may utilize their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. It does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Tennessee permits, to do so. Sometimes called permitless carry, Constitutional Carry would ensure that no honest, hard-working Tennessean is ever left defenseless while waiting for government permission or wading through red-tape. Bottom line: The VAST majority of Tennessean’s will be able to carry a handgun WITHOUT a permit when this becomes law. Period.

This year, Tennessee lawmakers were given the opportunity to approve a proven method of allowing their residents to defend themselves. Constitutional Carry legislation, House Bill 786 /Senate Bill 765, has been steadily advancing in the General Assembly, following thousands of calls and emails in support of the legislation from NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters. However, anti-gun groups have galvanized their own advocates in opposition to your self-defense rights, and are counting faux-gun rights groups among their allies. These groups are lying to Tennesseans to fill their pockets and advance their hidden, self-serving agenda. There is nothing about HB 786 that remotely resembles “gun control.”

Despite their efforts, NRA members and pro-2A legislators are supporting this legislation in large numbers. Don’t let loud, out-of-state fundraising organizations, using leftist tactics, bully away your right to self-defense. Please contact members of the House Finances, Ways, and Means Committee and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 786.

