Texas Bill Would Restrict Retail Display of Knives

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- A Texas bill, HB 4415, has been introduced that would require “retail establishments” to display knives “in a locked transparent case accessible only with the assistance of an employee of the establishment.”

For purposes of this bill,”knife” is very broadly defined as “any bladed hand instrument that is capable of inflicting serious bodily injury or death by cutting or stabbing a person with the instrument.” “Retail establishment” is also very broadly defined as “a place of business open to the general public for the sale of goods or services.”

While some knife sellers choose to keep some of their displayed inventory under lock and key, this bill would require ALL knives on display to be locked down. Beyond the obvious difficulties this bill would present to knife retailers, it would also impact any store with a small knife section (department and big box stores, hardware stores, gas stations, etc.) as well as swap meets, gun shows and knife shows. Imagine if ALL of the over 140 exhibitors at the upcoming ICCE in Ft. Worth (see below) were required to lock up ALL the knives on display at their tables?

Knife Rights has been instrumental in defeating 8 anti-knife bills in 6 states since 2010 and we’re working to make sure legislators understand how problematic this proposed law would be. We will let you know if we need your support contacting legislators to oppose this bill.

Knife Rights’ ongoing effort to repeal more of Texas’ remaining knife restrictions is moving forward. Todd Rathner, Knife Rights’ Director of Legislative Affairs, is in Austin lobbying for passage of HB 956. Click here to read about HB 956, Knife Rights’ bill to reform Texas Location Restricted Knife Law.

