This Week on Shooting USA – The Hornady 6mm ARC

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the newest and most effective new cartridge for the AR-15 platform, the Hornady 6mm ARC – Advanced Rifle Cartridge.

Plus, the Smith & Wesson pressed into service in World War Two – the .45 Victory is now one of History’s Guns.

Then an update on our US Shooting Team Members who were training for peak performance at the Tokyo Olympics, who are now waiting for 2021.

James Jean serves up an Archery Impossible Shot. And the Army Marksmanship Unit offers advice and their experience on traveling with guns. More Info…

