Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptic.com has a killer sale on the all-new Trijicon RMRcc Sight Adjustable LED 3.25 MOA Red Dot & Mounting Plate Kit CC06-C-3100001 for just $429.99. That is $270.00 off the MSRP. Check prices here and here and you get why we think this is a great buy.

Trijicon RMRcc LED 3.25 MOA Red Dot & Mounting Plate There have always been problems when it comes to attaching optics to a handgun, especially when it comes to subcompacts. Trijicon has provided a solution the Ruggedized Miniature Reflex for Concealed Carry (RMRcc). This revolutionary new system allows the user to simply remove the rear sight of their concealed carry handgun and replace them with the RMRcc’s mounting plate. After that, you simply install the RMRcc optic and then it’s ready to be zeroed. The RMRcc optic itself features a thin, low-profile design that decreases the possibility of snagging and increases the speed and ease of your draw. The RMRcc uses the popular 2032 battery and has a long battery life of 4 years, this allows the user to turn on the sight when they begin to carry, and keep it on for the rest of the day. The clear sight picture allows the user to shoot more accurately, once the RMRcc is zeroed in, the shot will impact exactly where the red dot is placed.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!