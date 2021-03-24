Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Brownells has a sale on the Viper PST Gen II 1-6X24mm riflescope with a matching Base that with coupon code "MZB" at check out you can pick the set up for $559.99.

The Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST Gen II is an incredibly versatile, variable power scope that gets you on target in demanding situations. Equipped with an illuminated, second focal plane reticle, the Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST Gen II has highly functional, intuitive, and detailed hold points, yet lens remains uncluttered optimum viewing. Built on a single piece, aluminum main body, the Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST Gen II riflescope has capped turrets with laser etched elevation and windage adjustment marks. The patented RZR Zero stop ensures accurate returns to sight in zero after dialing elevation correction. VRM-2 MOA Reticle

Second focal plane

10 illumination levels

Fast focus eyepiece

Parallax-free at 100 yards Outfitted with fully multi-coated, extra-low dispersion (XD) lenses, the Vortex Optics 1-6x24mm Viper PST Gen II riflescope delivers high-resolution images with sharp color fidelity. The argon filled, O-rings sealed, 30mm tube ensures fog and waterproof performance.

