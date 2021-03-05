Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a great price on the Vortex Crossfire 2 MOA Red Dot Sight at just $114.99 with FREE shipping for members with a coupon code at check out. Compare prices here and over here and you see why we like this optics deal.

Vortex Crossfire 2 MOA Red Dot Sight Make a point of increasing your targeting speed and accuracy with a Vortex® Crossfire® Red Dot Sight. Fully multi-coated lenses ensure that all available light is transmitted for optimal low light performance. The 2 MOA dot easily puts you on target and has 11 levels of brightness to match your situation. Aluminum shockproof construction with a skeletonized mount offering low and lower 1/3 co-witness height options for use on AR, shotgun and handgun platforms. With A Vortex Vip Warranty, You Get A Very Important Promise. The Vortex VIP Warranty is about how it’s handled, not how it happened. Vortex promises to repair or replace a damaged or defective Vortex scope at no cost to you. If your product can not be repaired, it will be replaced. This unlimited Lifetime Warranty is fully transferable and requires no warranty card be sent in or receipt dug out. If you own it, Vortex will handle it, and that’s a promise.

Some Related Reviews:

Vortex Crossfire 2 MOA Red Dot Sight Deal Cart Check 03/04/2021

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!