Vortex Ridgeview Carbon Fiber Tripod Kit – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- If you want to be a serious glasser, then you’re going to have to buy a tripod. There’s just no way that you’re going to be able to run a spotting scope without a tripod. Even to do some serious glassing with your binoculars it is optimum to have a tripod. Sure, you can do something rinky dink like lay your coat on a rock or over a log and nestle your spotting scope on the coat. But what about the other 5,000 times that a log of rock isn’t in the correct spot? And the higher the power of your spotting scope, the more crucial it becomes. I recently discovered the Vortex Ridgeview Carbon fiber Tripod. It is a sweet tripod.

The Vortex Ridgeview Carbon fiber Tripod is a stoutly built, carbon fiber tripod, it is lightweight, and has a lot of features. You can also use it for joint purposes, use it as a tripod for your spotting scope or as a shooting stick. You can rest your rifle on top or cup your hand and grip the side and lay the forestock of your rifle on your hand which is braced against the side of the tripod.

It is a great tripod for attaching your binoculars and spotting scopes to. Screw in the plate into the bottom of your binocs or spotting scope and then attach it to the top of the tripod. Or, you can screw the plate into the bottom of your camera and use the tripod to stabilize your camera for taking pictures. This is especially important if you’re set up using a long-range lens and need to be super stable.

We were out testing out the Mossberg 930 shotgun tipped off with a Vortex SPARC Red Dot scope getting it sighted in for turkey and varmint hunting and also fine-tuning the Umarex Synergis .22 cal. airgun. I also wanted to stabilize my camera to take pics. It worked great for doing camera work.

Another great option to use the Vortex Ridgeview Carbon Fiber Tripod is to use it for glassing for big game. I live in Idaho so we’re glassing in steep mountainous country. If a tripod is too heavy, then I’m just not going to end up lugging it up a mountain. The Vortex Ridgeview Carbon Fiber Tripod only weighs in at 3.0 lbs. so it is a viable option for carrying for glassing while hunting. As mentioned above, you can also double its use as a shooting stick. That way you don’t have to carry a shooting stick in addition to a tripod for your spotting scope.

I remember as a kid reading an article saying it is better to set up for a shot 50 yds. further away if that spot provides for a good rest. You don’t have to make that compromising decision if you have a good tripod, get as close as possible and take the shot.

The MSRP on the VORTEX RIDGEVIEW CARBON FIBER TRIPOD is $649.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Vortex Ridgeview Carbon Fiber Tripod Specs:

22 lbs. Max Load Perfect for large binoculars and spotting scopes.

Carbon Fiber Leg Construction Perfect combination of strength and lightweight build.

2-Way Pan Head Provides simple, intuitive controls and full range of motion.

Extended Height Maximum Height of 73.8 inches

Minimum Height 8.3 Inches

Arca-Swiss Head Mount Compatibility across a broad range of mounting options.

Three Leg Sections Provide a wide range of height options.

3-Angle Leg Pivot Locks Position each leg individually for multiple heights and easy, secure set up.

Counterweight Hook Holds extra weight on the bottom of the center column for greater stability in windy conditions.

1/4-Turn Leg Locks Ensure a solid hold, and low-profile design is snag free.

Rubber Feet Provide solid footing on slick surfaces.

Head Style 2-Way Pan

Weight 3.0 pounds

Folded Dimensions (HxW) 29.0 x 3.2 inches

Leg Sections 3

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”