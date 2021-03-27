Washington Anti-Self-Defense Legislation Vote Imminent

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Friday, March 26th, anti-gun legislation, Senate Bill 5038, was placed on the House Calendar for Second Reading. The measure can now be brought up for a vote at any time, and your representative needs to hear from you immediately! Please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE Senate Bill 5038.
Senate Bill 5038 makes it a crime to openly carry, on the person or in a vehicle, a firearm or other “weapon” if the person is participating in, or attending, or is simply within 250 feet of a “permitted demonstration” in a public place. Despite permitting individuals to use an area for the exercise of their First Amendment rights, anti-gun legislators want to ban those individuals from exercising their Second Amendment rights in the same permitted space. The Constitution was not written with gradually disappearing ink where one right is more important than another. The Second Amendment should not be infringed upon in any capacity, especially where other Constitutional Rights are being freely and openly expressed.
Further, SB 5038 makes it a crime to open carry a firearm on Washington State Capitol grounds. Open carry on the capitol campus during 2A rallies has always been peaceful and without a single incident of violence, however, it will now be banned without reason.
Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE Senate Bill 5038.
Here is your proof that they are afraid. Not to mention all of the fencing and National Gard as if that isn’t enough of a statement. They want to ban protests with guns. Haven’t we had a number of peaceful protest showing our support of the 2nd amendment while carrying AR rifles and no one was shot or hurt except for Anitfags or BLDM that accidently shot their buddies that were protesting our protest?
I think you confuse Washington state with Washington, D.C. This article is about a bill in Washington state!
Regardless, the same principles apply, we are not the violent ones.
One first need to understand the problem to make an informed argument to fight it. Talking about “fencing and National Gard” in the context of this Washington state bill just makes one look uninformed. One could make quite a number of informed arguments, such as about the riots in Seattle. Demonstrators openly carrying firearms aren’t the problem in Washington state! The people supporting this bill but giving comfort to violent rioters are! The video of the armed security contractor that worked for a local TV station in Seattle during the riots and disarmed rioters stealing rifles from a police vehicle… Read more »