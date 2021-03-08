Whether it’s a TDY or Another Day of Patrol, Grab the TT Officers Bag

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduces the new TT Officers Bag, a lightweight, super-organizer trip or duty bag complete with an IFAK pouch in case of emergency.

The TT Officers Bag is a versatile grab-and-go bag or light travel bag designed to carry gear, accessories, and clothing to keep in a patrol car or carry on a mission. The bag can be easily configured to carry by hand, over the shoulder, or worn as a backpack for hands-free operation.

The main compartment front has a MOLLE hook-and-loop panel for configuring additional gear or pouches. The pocket on the front and the two large pockets on each end are enclosed with durable YKK zippers. The main compartment features a lockable zipper. The interior has multiple compartments for organized packing. Made from rugged 700 denier Cordura® fabric and available in black, the TT Officers Bag has an MSRP of $249.00.

For more information on the TT Officers Bag, click here or find a local dealer here.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com