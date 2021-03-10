Winchester Ammunition Renews as the Official Ammo of Ducks Unlimited

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester continues its leadership in conservation support with its renewal as the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited. For decades, Winchester has invested in conservation organizations and their initiatives that contribute to preserving millions of acres of wildlife habitat. During that time, many species of wildlife such as turkeys, deer, and ducks have flourished.

“We are extremely proud of our long-standing alignment with Ducks Unlimited, an organization known for its dedicated members and grassroots efforts,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of marketing and sales for Winchester Ammunition. “As the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited, we continue to promote our affiliation with Ducks Unlimited in many ways to bring awareness to conservation, hunting, and the shooting sports.”

Winchester prominently features the Ducks Unlimited logo on millions of waterfowl ammunition packages each year. In addition, Winchester is the official ammunition of the Ducks Unlimited Films Series, which captures the essence of what it means to be a waterfowler. Winchester and its customer base are made up of active hunters who care deeply for the natural world and want to see more wildlife. They also want to see continued opportunities for themselves and future generations to get outside and experience wild places and the animals that call them home.

Donations and sponsorship support on behalf of Winchester help Ducks Unlimited in its ongoing efforts to conserve, restore and manage wetlands for North American waterfowl and provide hunting and shooting programs to members nationwide.

