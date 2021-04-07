Air Venturi Exploding Golf Ball Air Gun Target – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When I heard about the Air Venturi Exploding Golf Ball, I had to check them out. I thought that it would be something like Tannerite which you can’t shoot on public land here in Idaho but I thought these may be the next best thing. While they don’t actually have any explosives in them, they’re still fun to shoot and I think that your kids would like them. The best that I can tell they’re a hard plastic ball filled with baby powder.

To my knowledge they were originally designed for shooting with airguns but they puff a little better when hit with my Henry’s .22 mag. So of course, the normal thought pattern would think that a .223 would be even better huh? Have to try that on the next trip out shooting on the high desert.

I think any target or gimmick you can get to help encourage kids and newbies into shooting you ought to employ. I’d ordered some of the air Venturi Exploding Golf Balls but have been running gunning ever since they came in and hadn’t gotten to shoot any of them as of yet.

The other day after Church while talking to a buddy of ours one thing led to another and she asked if we’d take her and her kids shooting sometime. Sure. We finally got a date lined up when everyone was free and scattered out to the high desert country. As I was packing, I remembered the Air Venturi Exploding Golf Balls and threw a few in my shooting bag.

Naghmeh and Jacob never had shot before so we started off with a Umarex .22 cal. airgun. After everyone got shooting good (Which was about the 2nd shot) I threw out some of the golf balls. I don’t want to mislead you and say that they are over the top fun but I think your kids may enjoy blasting a few. And like I said above, if it helps get or keep a kid shooting then I’m all for it.

Ok, I don’t play golf. Golf is for people who don’t fish or hunt. It is not a viable use of your time! It was designed to torture secrets out of people by the Chinese Communist part. But, if you want to make golfing fun, look at the Air Venturi instructions below for playing Airgun Golf. This sounds like it could be a fun game. Especially the Caddy Hack version. Maybe I could become a golfer after all if it involves guns.

I couldn’t find a listed MSRP but it looks like the cost is somewhere around $1.99 for one, $7.99 for six and $9.99 for nine. And as is usuall, we will close with the specs.

Air Venturi Exploding Golf Ball

9 count

Burst when struck with direct hit

Includes a tee for each ball

Welcome to the Airgun Golf Club!

A new sport has dawned on airgunners the world over: introducing the Air Venturi Exploding Golf Ball. These white beauties may look and feel like the real thing, but once you shoot it, it bursts in a spiral of powder and parts! The real challenge to airgun golf is exploding the ball at long distance, 100 yards –even 150 if your airgun is up for the task. Each package includes 9 exploding golf balls to play the ultimate accuracy challenge. So T up, get your stance right, and hit your ace!

There are more ways than one to play Airgun Golf! Try these different versions with your friends and family:

Caddy Hack: The caddy picks a different gun for each hole! Putt Putt Plink: Knock down two targets before shooting the Exploding Golf Ball MulliGUN: Don’t miss your shots! If you do, use a MulliGUN and get a second chance at your shot!





