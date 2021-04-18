ALPS OutdoorZ Introduces Modular Sportsman’s Belt

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ALPS OutdoorZ, the premier manufacturer of extreme-duty hunting packs and gear for big-game hunters, has just introduced a classically styled game and shell belt system ideally suited for upland bird hunting or a day of busting clays.

The new-for-2021 Sportsman’s Belt is constructed of traditional waxed cotton canvas that not only looks great in the field but is rugged enough to survive years of hard use. The system includes two large shell pockets, a generous game pouch, and a water bottle pouch. All compartments secure a 2-inch-wide webbed waist belt that cinches with a heavy-duty brass SR buckle.

The Sportsman’s Belt system is modular in design, allowing the shooter or hunter to easily remove and position the pockets as needed thanks to integrated snap-button belt loop panels. The two shell pockets feature grab loops and a hold-open closure system so that the pockets can be easily opened and remain opened, if needed, for quick cartridge access.

Hunters will also welcome the large game bag to stow birds. This pouch bottom is made of TechMesh to allow drainage and to maximize air circulation to keep game fresh on those warm, early-season hunts. Likewise, the water bottle pouch comes with a TechMesh bottom for condensation drainage and a drawcord/barrel lock system to keep the bottle secured.

Available in Coyote Brown, the new Sportsman’s Belt weighs 2 lbs., 2 oz.

For more information about this and other innovative hunting solutions from ALPS OutdoorZ, visit www.alpsbrands.com/alpsoutdoorz/products/packs/sportsman-belt





ALPS OutdoorZ—the hunting gear moniker for ALPS Brands—made its mark over a decade ago by offering packs purposefully designed for remote wilderness hunting. Today, ALPS OutdoorZ products cover everything from day and expedition packs to waterfowl blinds and turkey hunting vests, as well as furniture, gun cases, and sleeping bags.