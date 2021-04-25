Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a sale on the Anderson AM-15 5.56 16″ Carbine MOE M-Lok Combo Rifle for a Text-A-Check Price of just $589.99 with FREE shipping.

Anderson AM-15 Complete Lower + Upper COMBO Complete Lower & Complete Upper Shipped Separately This Complete Lower Includes an Assembled Lower, Lower Parts Kit, Buffer Tube, & Buttstock Assembly. The AM-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is American made with superior quality for less! Anderson lower receivers are CNC machined from a high-strength, 7075 T6 aluminum forging for reliable performance and outstanding durability. Machined to Military Specifications & Standards and marked “Multi-Cal ” to be used with multiple calibers on the AR-15 platform. This Lower Receiver comes in type III black hard anodize. This Lower Receiver comes with Anderson’s Lower Parts Kit for AM-15 installed. Includes the following: Bolt Catch, Bolt Catch Plunger, Bolt Catch Roll Pin, Bolt Catch Spring, Buffer, Retainer, Buffer Retainer Spring, Disconnect, Disconnect Spring, Hammer, Hammer Pin, Hammer Spring, Magazine Catch, Magazine Catch Button, Magazine Catch Spring, Pistol Grip (A2 style), Pistol Grip Lock Washer, Pistol Grip Screw, Pivot Pin, Pivot Pin Detent, Pivot Pin Detent Spring, Selector, Selector Detent, Selector Detent Spring, Takedown Pin, Takedown Pin Detent, Takedown Pin, Detent Spring, Trigger, Trigger Guard, Trigger Guard Roll Pin, Trigger Pin, Trigger Spring. Comes Assembled with a Mil Spec Buffer Tube Kit. This includes: 6 Position Buffer Tube, End Plate, Castle Nut, Carbine Length Buffer and Spring (Music Wire). Complete Upper Assy., AM-15, 5.56, 16″, Magpul MOE® M-LOK® Hand Guard, Carbine Length, BCG & Charging Handle Included 1 – Amend2 AR15 Mod 2 30 rnd Magazine.

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

