At Home, and as You Drive – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (23-minute audio)

You’re having friends over late at night. A couple starts arguing. Soon, they are shouting at each other. The man slams the door as he leaves, but you hear him yell in pain a moment later. He jumped off the balcony and hurt himself. You ask if he needs help, but he shouts at you and moves away.

Later, your former guest and three other men kick down your front door. They hit you and choke you. You fight your way free and run to your bedroom to get your gun. Your attackers follow you. You shoot all four of them. Now, they run away. You check on your wife, your children, and the other guests. You call 911. You give a statement to the police. Emergency Medical Services take two of your attackers to the hospital. Another attacker walks into the emergency room. The fourth attacker is declared dead at the scene. The surviving attackers are charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and conspiracy.

You asked your boyfriend to move out of your apartment. He is carrying his things away when he hits you. You follow him outside and write down the license plate number of his car. You call the police and file a complaint. You lock your front door. A few minutes later, your ex-boyfriend kicks down your door. You try to run upstairs. He grabs you from behind and drags you back down the stairs. You turn and shoot him. Now he lets go of you. You call 911.

The police walk through your broken door. They find your attacker inside your home. Emergency Medical Services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You give a statement to the police.

You drive for Lyft. You get a call to a residential area in Philadelphia at 5 on a Sunday morning. When you pull up to the location, two teenagers run-up to your car. One of them has a gun and he orders you to get out of your car and give him the keys.

You are a gun owner. You have your Pennsylvania License to Carry. You are armed this morning. You present your firearm and shoot the armed attacker nearest to you. Your attacker drops his gun. The other attacker puts his arms up in the air, so you don’t shoot him. The wounded attacker shouts to someone in a car nearby and the car drives away. You get out of the car, look around, and then call 911.

Police arrest the two attackers. EMS takes your wounded attacker to the hospital for the treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. Police recover the attacker’s gun. It is a BB gun. The attackers who remained at the scene are 14 and 15 years old.

Lyft says you’re not supposed to carry in your car, but an unarmed driver was carjacked in Philadelphia yesterday. You didn’t want that to happen to you.

It is an ordinary workday. You stop at a local gas station to buy some fast food and an energy drink. You’re waiting in line when a young man walks in with a large knife in his hands. The teenager says he’s robbing the place. You put your drink down and step out the door. You run to your truck and grab your pistol. The teenager sees you as you come back inside. You point your gun at him and tell him to put the knife down and to lay down on the floor until the police arrive.

Police arrest the robber and charge him with first-degree attempted robbery, and third-degree assault. The store clerk said you get a free breakfast.