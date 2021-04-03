At Night and During the Day, at Home and in Public, More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Lauren Hartnett joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (23-minute audio)

It is a little after lunchtime on a weekday. You hear banging at your front door. You recognize a voice outside so you don’t unlock the door. You present your firearm and retreat toward the back of your house. You call 911 and say you have an attacker beating on your front door. Police arrive and your attacker runs to the back of the house before the police arrest him.

Your attacker was beating against your front door with a two inch square metal pipe. You have a restraining order against your attacker, so the police took him to jail. The police did not list your name in their public report, but they did mention your restraint in not shooting your attacker.

Tag- no shots fired

You are driving down the street. It is three in the morning when two men step out in front of your car. You stop the car and roll down the window. One of the men hits you in the face. He reaches for his waistband.

You are a firearms owner. You have your Ohio license to carry a concealed handgun. You’re armed tonight. You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. Both men run away. You call 911. Police arrive and arrest your attacker nearby. They also arrest the second attacker who was slightly wounded. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital where he died. You give a statement to the police. You’re taken into custody, but not charged with a crime.

You’re asleep in your hotel room. You wake up when you hear noises outside. Your room is up on the second floor, so the sound shouldn’t be from a driver parking his car. A moment later, you hear glass breaking. You grab your gun from the nightstand. You shoot your intruder as he comes through the broken hotel room window. Your intruder runs away. You call 911. It is three in the morning.

When they arrive, you give a brief statement to the police. The hotel security video shows a man and a woman trying to break into your room. It also shows them walking around the property earlier in the day. Police post the intruder’s pictures with the local news media.

It is about 9:30 in the evening and you’re cleaning up your small market. You carry another load of trash to the dumpster beside your building. A homeless man shouts at you and charges you. You back up and he keeps coming closer. You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. You retreat across the parking lot. The news story isn’t clear if you call the police from the parking lot or from back inside your store.

Police arrive and you give them a statement. EMS transports your attacker to the hospital. Investigators review security video of the attack, but the news report isn’t clear if the video is yours or from another store.