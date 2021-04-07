Barrett Awarded United States Army’s Precision Sniper Rifle Contract

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a five-year $49.9 million contract under the United States Army Precision Sniper Rifle program with its MRAD® (Multi-Role Adaptive Design) MK22TM MOD 0 rifle, paired with a Leupold & Stevens Mark 5 HD scope and sniper-accessory kit. The MK22TM will replace several current fielded Army sniper rifles.

Designed with precision and modularity in mind, the MK22TM provides even greater flexibility within the highly successful MRAD® rifle platform. This multi-caliber bolt action sniper rifle is capable of converting between 7.62x51mm, .300 Norma Magnum (NM) and .338 Norma Magnum (NM) calibers, based on the mission.

The Army said in its budget request that the MRAD® MK22TM rifle platform “increases stand-off distances ensuring overmatch against enemy counter sniper engagements and increases sniper capability.”

“We are honored to have been awarded the Army’s Precision Sniper Rifle Program in addition to SOCOM’s Advanced Sniper Rifle contract. The MK22TM is an extremely capable rifle system that meets the demanding requirements of our military branches.” said Joel Miller, Barrett’s director of global military sales.

About Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.

Barrett is a family-owned and operated company and the world leader in large-caliber, long-distance, precision rifle design and manufacturing. Barrett products are used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 70 State Department approved countries around the world. The Barrett Quality Management System (QMS) has received the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design and manufacture of firearms, ammunition and accessories, and to provide training for those systems.