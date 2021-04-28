Biden’s Gun Control Wish List, the Most Anti-gun President in History

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- On the campaign trail, Anderson Cooper asked Biden what he would say to gun owners worried about a Biden Administration coming for their guns.

“Bingo,” Biden replied to the host with a cocky smile. “You’re right if you have an assault weapon.”

In the next breath, mainstream media tells us that Biden and Harris support the Second Amendment, and gun rights advocates are just “conspiracy theorists” looking to scare the public.

When Joe Biden released his plan for gun control on his campaign website, it was far worse than most gun advocates feared. The list of gun control measures is right out of Michael Bloomberg’s wildest dreams. There has never been a more Draconian plan in the history of our nation. The list of proposed laws would affect every gun owner in America.

Joe Biden tries to spin firearms injuries as a public health epidemic. He highlights mass shootings.

Anti-gun Democrats try to sell the public on the notion that mass shootings are happening everywhere. In reality, mass shootings are exceedingly rare. In fact, when adjusted for population, the United States doesn’t lead the world in mass shootings as Biden would have people believe. According to the Crime Prevention Research Center, Norway, France, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium, and others all have higher rates of mass shootings per capita than the United States.

If you want to figure out what someone will do, then you should look at what they have done in the past. Biden spent decades in Congress and has never been a friend of gun owners. In 1993, Biden helped ram through the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. The act ushered in a federal requirement for background checks for firearms purchases. Statistics show the law is nothing but a feel-good measure for anti-gun groups. Most criminals do not buy their firearms legally, which defeats the purpose of background checks. If Biden gets his way, the government will prevent gun owners from lending their guns to a friend to hunt or go to the range without first going through a time-consuming and costly background check.

A year later, Biden worked with other Democrats to pass the federal “assault weapons ban.”

The ban restricted the firearms Americans could own based on cosmetics and arbitrarily limited magazine size to ten rounds. The law even banned guns that could have a bayonet attached to them. There hasn’t been a bayonet charge since 1865. The ban was in place for ten years and did not affect violent crime rates. Biden has said on multiple occasions that he will bring back the ineffective ban.

Unlike the original ban that lets gun owners keep their legally acquired firearms, Biden’s new plan would add existing firearms that fall under his dream law to the Nation Firearms Act registry. Gun owners would not only have to register their guns, but they would have to pay a $200 fee per firearm for a “tax stamp.” For collectors, these charges could add up to thousands of dollars. Biden would give gun owners the only other choice to turn over their property to the government for pennies on the dollar.

Americans have a better chance of being killed by hammers or fists than a modern sporting rifle.

In fact, more people die by getting wrapped up in bedsheets than getting killed by what the President considers an “assault weapon.” The banning of semi-automatic firearms has nothing to do with safety. It is about a fundamental hatred of the Second Amendment.

Another disturbing thing that Biden is pushing is allowing people to sue gun manufacturers over other people’s crimes. If gun manufacturers get their immunity stripped, then it would make manufacturing guns economically unfeasible. One lawsuit in front of an advocate judge could put companies out of business overnight. It would be like a victim of a drunk driver suing Ford.

Biden also wants to restrict the number of firearms an American can buy per month. This restriction is akin to the government controlling how many Bibles someone could buy. Limiting the number of times an American can exercise their rights goes against everything believed by the Founding Fathers and is a direct assault against our country’s foundation.

If a person is on Social Security and has trouble managing their finances, Bidens wants to strip that person of their gun rights. The person doesn’t have to be a danger to themselves or others. A simple issue with finances would be enough to have that person’s rights stripped for life. A generation of Americans fought for our God-given rights, and Biden would see an overbearing bureaucracy strip them of the very same rights.

One of the most devastating laws on the Biden “wish list” of gun control items would hurt gun owners and kill thousands of jobs. Biden wants to ban the online sale of guns, gun parts, and ammunition. Online retailers like Brownell’s and Midway employ thousands of Americans in high-paying jobs. Overnight Biden would put these taxpayers on the unemployment line.

Also, Biden ignores that people who buy guns online do not get them shipped directly to their homes. The online retailer must ship the firearm to a licensed dealer who runs the same background check as he runs for people buying guns directly from their shop. The only thing this law does is put companies out of business and places an undue burden on the firearm owner.

Biden also throws around terms like “ghost guns,” which is nothing more than a scary term to demonize those that choose to make their own firearms. He pushes the narrative that gang members and criminals are producing homemade guns by the millions. Nothing could be further from the truth. Americans have a long history of building homemade firearms, and it is easier for a criminal to buy a gun illegally than for them to produce one from scratch or a kit. Plus, criminals would just ignore the law anyway.

The President also pushes smart gun technology.

Anyone who uses a biometric system for work or on their iPhone will tell you that this technology doesn’t work 100% of the time. That fact isn’t a big deal when it comes to cell phones, but when your life depends on something working, then most of the time isn’t good enough. The goal of pushing smart gun technology isn’t about making us safer. It is about making firearms so costly that they are out of reach of those that the anti-gun billionaires consider “less desirable.”

Finally, Biden wants to do much more than simply violating gun owner’s Second Amendment rights by banning the ownership of commonly used firearms. There’s more to his agenda than just restricting people’s First Amendment rights by prohibiting code used to 3D print gun parts. He also wants to violate Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights by pushing so-called “red flag” laws. These laws would strip gun owners of their firearms without due process. An American’s guns can be taken merely by someone making a baseless accusation in a secret court where the gun owner cannot defend themselves. These laws put both the gun owner and police who Biden wants to force to enact these orders in danger.

While serving a red flag order, Anne Arundel County Police in Maryland shot and killed Gary Willis, who came to the door with a gun when officers showed up at his house a little after 5 a.m. According to his niece, the red flag law was filed by another family member in what she described as an average family drama situation. She said her uncle wasn’t a danger to anyone, and yet this unconstitutional law that Joe Biden champions got him killed.

Joe Biden is the most anti-gun President in our country’s history and will make it a tough four years on gun owners. Not all is lost, though. With eight million new gun owners in the nation, we can turn into the most powerful American voting bloc. Politicians respond to pressure, and it is time we turn it up to eleven.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.