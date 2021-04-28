Big Horn Armory Offers Special on .500 and .475 Linebaugh Rifles

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce an amazing offer on its .500 Linebaugh and .475 Linebaugh lever-action rifles. From now through June 30, 2021, save $1,200 off MSRP on any new purchase of a BHA Model 89A in .500 Linebaugh (M89 18-44) or Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh (M89B 18-44) with a Fancy Walnut stock, a color case hardened finish, and BHA’s 18” octagon barrel. Collector and Exhibition grade wood stock upgrades and additional barrel lengths are available for an additional cost.

Orders can be made by calling 307-586-3700 or online at www.bighornarmory.com, where a deposit is required. Once the order is placed, a BHA representative will be in contact with the customer to confirm the order and finalize pricing and the discount.

BHA only makes guns they would be proud to own themselves. As such, BHA’s commitment to quality, fit, and finish rivals that seen in many custom only guns. Proudly made in the U.S.A., the Linebaugh lever-action rifles are as functional as they are beautiful, and are some of the finest guns BHA has ever produced. For increased durability and dependability, the Linebaugh lever-action rifles are precision CNC machined from 17-4 stainless steel featuring a beautiful color case hardened finish. The selected Fancy Walnut stock and forend are fitted with integral front and stud rear sling swivel mounts. The barrel is nostalgic, yet packs a high-performance punch in an 18” octagon profile with a black nitride finish.

Honoring the long tradition of the great American sporting rifle, BHA’s powerful Linebaugh lever-action rifles provide hunters, sport shooters, and collectors alike with pride in ownership, and a powerful advantage afield. Learn more about how the Linebaugh rifles were added to the BHA lever-action rifle lineup by reading the recent blog “Adding the Linebaugh Cartridges.”

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.