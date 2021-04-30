Blackfire Heavy-Duty Multi-Tool – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I am by no means maintenance inclined BUT, besides the fact that you have to learn some skills due to the high cost of paying someone else to do your work, there’s also the fact that always being outdoors and in the backcountry, you have to learn some maintenance skills or you’re going to be doing a lot of walking and hitchhiking!

Over the years I’ve built up a few tools but, you can have the best tool collection in the world but if you don’t have it with you when you break down, you’re screwed. So when in the backcountry you have to keep on hand some basic tools. With the advent of the multitool in 1983 it immediately became one of the must-have items on your list. I have buddies that if we’re out and they reach down for the multitool and discover they forgot it, the next call is to their counselor. They depend on it that much.

So with the above said, I just found a cool new multitool called the Blackfire Heavy Duty Multitool. Pick one up and look it over. It is a stout feeling useful multitool. I thought as much as me and my daughter are out fishing, backpacking and in the mountains that we ought to both carry a multitool. I found the Blackfire Heavy Duty Multitool and ordered us both one. Upon taking it out of the package it immediately became my favorite multitool. It is stout feeling and has enough tool options to be functional.

Right after opening it my daughter’s car whacked out. I didn’t know if it’d make it down to the shop so I followed her down to the shop with my truck. The other day in some other crisis the hook had popped off of my tow chain. I had grabbed a hook at Harbor Freight and remembered that I’d better put it on the chain in case I needed it. Ok, first task for the Blackfire Heavy Duty Multitool. While not a hard detailed task it worked fine for what was needed.

I’m not a salesman for Blackfire Heavy Duty Multitool so it won’t benefit me one way or another but I keep a multitool in all of my trucks. My new trolling motor hooks up to the deep cycle battery by tightening down a nut on the post, unlike the old Minn Kota 65W that had a clip that snapped onto the post. If I drive 2-hrs. across the high desert to my crappie hole and don’t have a wrench to tighten the nuts on my battery I’m sunk. Consequently, I always have a multitool in my truck and then carry it in my Jon boat in case the nuts loosen up.

And of course, it comes with a nylon sheath with a 2 ½-inch belt loop so it is handy to carry. As we close, I was surprised that the MSRP on the Blackfire Heavy Duty Multitool was only $39.99. And as is usual, we will close with the specs.

STRONG PLIERS: Thicker pliers let you use your multi-tool like a real pair. Side-cuts & pipe grip included

IN-HANDLE DRIVERS: Phillips #1, Phillips #2, 3/16” slotted bit, 1/4” slotted bit, #2 square, 1/4” nutdriver, 5/16” nutdriver

ESSENTIALS: 3-inch stainless steel knife with liner lock, stainless steel file, & bottle opener

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Tough anodized aluminum handle with excellent hold

TRAVEL POUCH: Nylon sheath included for travel and easy reach

Special Features: 7 Integrated Screw-Nut Drivers, Full-sized Knife, Heavy-duty Plier Head

Lock Style: Liner Lock

Blade Type: Drop point

Blade Length: 3.0”

Material: Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Retractable Blade: No

Blade Thickness: 0.1”

Handle Material: Anodized Aluminum

Length Closed: 4.5”

Overall Length: 7.2”

Overall Height: 0.9”

Overall Width: 2.9”

Weight: 12 oz





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”