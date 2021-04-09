Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has new inventory on some super-tough, Bolle X1000 Tactical Ballistic Goggles with Anti-Fog and Scratch Lens now just $29.98. That is 80% OFF the $165.00 MSRP! And while you are ordering these pick up some extra lenses, also on sale, just $9.98! Check prices online here.

Bolle X1000 Tactical Goggles Ballistic Anti-Fog/Scratch Lens The Bolle Safety is one of the most trusted brands in the safety eyewear sector and is regularly supplied to military and law enforcement organizations. Ballistic protection according to STANAG 2920 (NATO Standardization Agreement – the adoption of standards for ballistic protection levels and testing) provides users with an excellent level of protection against high-speed particles and splinters (high resistance). Quality Bolle X1000 low profile ballistic goggles offers the best Anti-scratch and anti-fog resistance. The X1000 goggles fits under most military helmets providing comfort, adaptability and protection. Ballistic Resistance STANAG 2920 The ballistic resistance STANAG defined by NATO ensures compliance with standards ballistic protection for military of Bollé Tactical eyewear. Each lens and each screen suffer the impact of a steel cylinder equivalent to a 0.22 calibre of up to more than 275 m/s (902 fps) or 990 km/h.

The STANAG standards are recognized in all member countries of NATO.

Chemical risk – Liquid droplets – 3 (Goggle, adapted spectacles with strap or face shield mandatory) – Chemical protection against liquid droplets or splashes. Goggles, adapted spectacles with strap or shield mandatory.

Mechanical risk- High-speed particles at extreme temperatures – T – The letter T, immediately after the mechanical strength symbol, authorises use for high-speed particles at extreme temperatures.

Mechanical risk- Medium energy impact – B – Medium energy impact, resists a 6 mm, 0.86 g ball at 120 m/s

Coating – Resistance to fogging – N – The anti-fog coating N is an anti-fog treatment certified. Specifications: Panoramic field vision

Ballistic PC – 3,0mm – Curve 5

STANAG 2920 Clear lens: v50 220.7 m/s (795km/h)

Anti-scratch and anti-fog coatings

High heat resistance TPV frame

Indirect ventilation frame

Equalizer ventilation technology

Wide adjustable 35mm strap with non-slip technology

Pivot for helmet wearers

Quick-release system

Microfibre pouch around the strap

Supplied with black carry case

Weight: 120g Moreover, it features equalizer technology which uses a waterproof, breathable vent to eliminate any moisture. The result is a distortion-free vision and no fogging at any altitude. With the X1000 goggles, you will be completely protected and prepared for any situation.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!