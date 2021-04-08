Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in-stock and shipping 50 round boxes of CCI Blazer Aluminum Case, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain ammo for $25.14 with FREE shipping on orders of $49.00.

CCI Blazer Aluminum Case, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain Ammo Blazer® uses the latest technology to make casual practice more affordable. Aircraft-grade aluminum is heat-treated to make a dependable, yet economical cartridge case. All the performance of brass, without the price tag. Stock up today!

Key Specifications Item Number: 55648

Mfg. Number: 3509

UPC: 076683035097

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Style: FMJ

Muzzle Velocity: 1,145 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 341 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Aluminum

Primer Type: Boxer

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 50 Loaded with legendary Speer bullets and CCI® primers, both with an extensive record of success.

