CCRKBA Debuts New National TV Ad Blasting New Feinstein Gun Ban

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms will air a new 60-second informational spot next week on a dozen national television networks, alerting the nation’s gun owners about anti-gun Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s newest gun ban legislation, the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021.” The spot will air 31 times over the course of the week.

Feinstein and 35 co-sponsors recently introduced S.736, a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of some 200 so-called “assault weapons” by name and cosmetic characteristics, such as a “pistol grip” folding or telescoping stock, threaded muzzle or barrel shroud. It will also ban so-called “large capacity magazines.”

“Our new ad warns American gun owners about this extremist bill by detailing what’s in it,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “Feinstein’s anti-gun bill bans popular semiautomatic rifles, shotguns and pistols, plus cartridge magazines that hold more than ten rounds. It also includes a licensing requirement. The bill mandates so-called ‘safe storage’ of semi-auto firearms, and there is a buy-back provision that amounts to compensated confiscation. “We know anti-gun New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will want to take action soon,” he continued, “so we’re not wasting any time. This legislation, if it gets to Joe Biden’s desk for a signature, will have a direct impact on millions of law-abiding citizens who only wish to exercise their constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms. They’ve never hurt anyone, but Feinstein and Schumer want to penalize them all the same.”

The bill spans 125 pages, and lists by name guns that are supposed to be exempted.

Gottlieb said the new national TV ad will appear on DirecTV, Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, the Weather Channel, HLN, OANN, Newsmax TV and DISH.

“With this new message, we are continuing to take the fight to Capitol Hill anti-gunners,” Gottlieb stated. “We are drawing a line in the sand and we will not back down.”

The new advertisement reminds gun owners they can join the fight by visiting SAVE2A.US or by texting “SAVE2A” to 474747.

About CCRKBA

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation’s premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.