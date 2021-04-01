CCRKBA Launches National Radio Gun Rights Ad Blitz

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms announced today it will launch a national radio blitz beginning April 5 that will include both the Salem Radio Network and Westwood One with six national radio programs.

“We plan on reaching almost 8 million listeners on more than 700 radio stations from coast to coast,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “Our message is going to be pro-gun-rights and anti-legislation.”

The CCRKBA message is an audio version of its hugely successful 60-second television advertisement that has been appearing on more than a dozen networks for the past month, Gottlieb said. That message warns American gun owners of the radical threat to their Second Amendment rights now in motion on Capitol Hill.

“Our radio campaign will be heard nationally on the Hugh Hewitt show, Sebastian Gorka’s program and other syndicated broadcasts hosted by Larry Elder, Lars Larson, Dan Bongino and Fox News with Brian Kilmeade,” Gottlieb detailed. “The Citizens Committee has expanded its outreach activities with this new national threat to our gun rights already underway. We’re rolling up our sleeves and stepping into the lead in this fight. “Congressional extremists including Sheila Jackson Lee, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and their Democrat comrades think now is the time to destroy the Second Amendment and turn a right into a privilege,” he continued. “We are not going to let that happen, so we’re launching a second front to block their agenda. “For years these anti-gunners have hounded law-abiding American gun owners with innuendo, half-truths and outright lies,” Gottlieb observed, “and it is time to fight back with the truth. The Citizens Committee is going on the offensive. Our message has already been seen by over 26 million television viewers, and now we’re reaching out via the radio airwaves with the most popular national radio hosts on the air today. The fight has commenced, and we are on the front lines.”

