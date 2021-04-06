Cimarron’s Mike Harvey Introduces the Legendary 1887 Lever-Action Shotgun

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, introduces its newest product offering via the popular YouTube video series, “Cimarron Originals with Mike Harvey.” Harvey introduces viewers to the Winchester Model 1887 Lever-Action Shotgun, a historically accurate replica with big game hunting in its DNA.

The Winchester 1887 lever-action shotgun was originally designed by John M. Browning and one of the guns considered to have won the West. Used predominately in the waning days of the taming of the frontier, it was Arizona Sheriff’s John Slaughter’s favorite gun for cleaning up the Arizona territory, as well as a superb hunting shotgun for a variety of game from fowl to buffalo. The 1887 shotgun would establish the repeating shotgun as the preferred firearm in the West and over 64,000 were made before 1899 when the model changed. It was an exceptional defensive gun and used by railroad messengers on the Denver to Rio Grande rail lines during a time of frequent bandit action and robberies.

The Winchester replica Model 1887 lever-action shotgun has been an on-going project for several years. Harvey worked closely with a new vendor that currently manufactures high quality air rifles for the USA market. “This 1887 lever action shotgun is the best gun I have ever seen come out of this region, ever?” Harvey concluded. As he pursued this project, Harvey changed factories and stayed on top of his vendor to facilitate the final product as a quality historical replica of the legendary shotgun that would perform exceptionally well in cowboy competitions, as well as, hunting birds, big game and home protection.

Two grades will be available, the Field-grade and High-grade 1887 shotgun be a perfect companion for hunting ducks, geese, quail or hogs, bear, and deer.

The Field grade, in a 20”, 24” or 30” barrel, will be available with and without an IC choke tube. Both grades will be in 12 gauge, 3”, with a flat black finish and oil-finish American walnut stock and fore-end. The High-grade will sport a checkered Walnut stock and IC choke tubes.

The 10-gauge model will follow. All 10-gauge 1887 shotguns will be of the High-grade class, and will feature IC choke tubes. These “Big Bad Boys” will be excellent hunting companions for seriously big game, including moose, buffalo, T-Rex, and “the walking dead.”

The first shipment of Cimarron’s new Winchester Model 1887 lever-action shotgun are due to arrive in 90 to 120 days. Harvey assures his viewers this shotgun will live up to Cimarron’s reputation for dependable and accurate replicas with exceptional attention to craftsmanship and detail. Stay tuned for more information on the 1887 shotgun launch in the near future.

Keep up with the history and happenings at Cimarron on YouTube with “Cimarron Originals with Mike Harvey.”

For more information on Cimarron Firearms and accessories, visit www.cimarron-firearms.com.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.