Concealable Assault-Style Firearms: More Fake talk and fear-mongering from… you guessed it, Democrats.

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Owners of America (GOA) Senior Vice President Erich Pratt rebuked by a call by 109 Democrat lawmakers who recklessly seek to add a made-up and undefined category of firearms referred to as “Concealable Assault-Style Firearms” to the National Firearms Act (NFA).

Concealable Assault-Style Firearms…!?

“The Democrats’ anti-gun ‘logic’ is asinine,” Pratt stated. “They think that criminals, who are willing to break the law to commit murder, will somehow be stymied by gun control restrictions and voluntarily submit to them. Instead of adding to the confusing complexity of the National Firearms Act — and thereby criminalizing honest gun owners — Congress should take up and pass legislation like the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act, which would remove Short Barreled Rifles from the NFA.”

Last Congress, the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act was championed by then Kansas Representative Roger Marshall. However, because of his leadership on Second Amendment, gun owners in the Sunflower State elected Marshall to the United States Senate. Now, Senator Marshall is continuing his defense of the Second Amendment by introducing the Senate companion, S. 803.

Pratt concluded, “Legislation like the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act is true ‘common sense gun legislation.’ The archaic and unconstitutional National Firearms Act is scoffed at by criminals while needlessly forcing honest gun owners to jump through hoops just to own certain types of firearms and accessories.”

Editors Note: Concealable Assault-Style Firearms is a perfect example of a fake issue in need of a fake fix to take away your God-given rights.

Gun Owners of America is a grassroots nonprofits dedicated to protecting the right to keep and bear arms without compromise.