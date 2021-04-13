DC Project NJ Delegation Announces Fundraiser with Dick Heller & Gabby Franco

Press Release By Theresa Inacker, DC Project New Jersey Delegate and State Director.

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- The DC Project New Jersey Delegation Announces Fundraiser with Dick Heller and Gabby Franco, To Be Held May 15, 2021.

Meet Dick Heller, of D.C. v. Heller , the most significant Second Amendment case holding by the Supreme Court of the United States in a generation, and Top Shot Contestant and Olympian, Gabby Franco on May 15, 2021, in a fundraiser to benefit The DC Project. The event will be held in Moorestown, New Jersey and tickets are limited.

The DC Project is an educational, non-partisan initiative that encourages women to establish relationships with their legislators and community members, to share the stories of firearms owners and Second Amendment supporters.

The DC Project raises awareness that firearms safety and violence prevention are achieved through education–not legislation, encourages the preservation of America’s gun culture, and highlights the diversity and rising demographic of female gun owners through ongoing advocacy. Gun rights are women’s rights.

These goals are achieved by sending one woman from each state, 50 delegates, to Washington DC to meet with representatives, and to be an educational resource on Second Amendment issues. In the past year, The DC Project has expanded to create state-level groups of women with the same mission. New Jersey’s group has been active in communicating with our legislators, making telephone calls, and sending emails on firearm-related legislation.

The organization incurs expenses associated with our important work, including costs of communication, training, technology, travel, and transportation to Washington DC and state capital cities.

In addition to Heller and Franco, DC Project Delegates from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey will attend the fundraiser. Detailed biographies are available at the registration link.

Tickets are limited. Registration is available at the following link: www.cnjfo.com/event-4209093

Unable to attend? Donations welcome. Donation link: www.cnjfo.com/page-18139

The DC Project Foundation has partnered with REALIZEfac and the Coalition of New Jersey Firearm Owners, both 501(c)3 organizations, to accept tax-deductible donations. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. All donations will benefit The DC Project Foundation.

Interested in sponsoring the event? Contact your DC Project – New Jersey Delegate, Theresa Inacker, via email: [email protected]

