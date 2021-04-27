Delaware: Committee Passes So-Called, “Large-Capacity” Magazine Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tuesday, April 27th, the House Judiciary Committee issued a favorable report to Senate Bill 6, to ban most magazines in common use. It now goes to the House floor for further consideration. Please contact your state representative and ask them to OPPOSE SB 6.

Senate Bill 6, the so-called “Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act,” bans possessing magazines with a capacity greater than seventeen rounds of ammunition, including those that may “readily be converted” over that capacity and those with a “removable floor plate or end plate, if the device can readily be extended to accept more than 17 rounds of ammunition.” This vague and broad definition could be interpreted to ban the magazines for most modern handguns and rifles in common use. Such arbitrary limits are not grounded in public safety and, instead, restrict law-abiding citizens who use these magazines for various purposes, such as self-defense and competition.

Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to OPPOSE SB 6.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org