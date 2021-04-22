Diamond Age NeoSteel Tactical Helmet Now Available in Full-Cut Option

McKinney, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Texas-based, materials science and ballistics specialists, Diamond Age, are pleased to announce the Full-Cut model option of its next-generation steel NeoSteel™ Helmet. Designed to offer maximum coverage, the Full-Cut option meets and exceeds VPAM-3+ Special Threats ballistic requirements.

The ACH-style helmet is a modular combat helmet produced using the most technologically advanced metal alloys offering all-day comfort, balance, protection, and, unlike the current K-pot polymer-produced helmets today, will not degrade over time thus weakening its protective capabilities.

In addition, Diamond Age has reduced lead-time for products to meet the demand of its customers without sacrificing on materials, technology, or performance. The new Diamond Age NeoSteel Full-Cut, as well as the High-Cut helmets and Face Protection Module, are currently in stock and will ship within days rather than weeks.

The NeoSteel Helmets are an evolution in personal protection offering the lightest possible weight at 3.25 lbs. with high levels of ballistic performance in a steel helmet. NeoSteel Helmet offers best-in-class performance for minimal backface deformation (BFD) and impact trauma. Unlike current polymer-based helmets, the NeoSteel is also environmentally stable, providing users years of consistent rim-to-rim protection, without material degradation that would severely compromise protection performance.

Diamond Age has spent years of research and rigorous developmental testing to arrive at a tactical helmet designed to meet the requirements and needs of combat environments, as well as being an affordable personal protection helmet for civilians.

Diamond Age NeoSteel Helmet in Full-Cut or High-Cut is now available in Black, Foliage Green, or Tan and in Medium or Large/Extra-Large (Full-Cut available in Large/Extra-Large only) for an MSRP starting at $195.00 without accessories.

