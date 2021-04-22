Diamond Age NeoSteel Tactical Helmet Now Available in Full-Cut Option

Diamond Age Full Cut NeoSteel Helmet
Diamond Age New ACH-Style NeoSteel Helmet

McKinney, Texas (Ammoland.com)Texas-based, materials science and ballistics specialists, Diamond Age, are pleased to announce the Full-Cut model option of its next-generation steel NeoSteel™ Helmet.  Designed to offer maximum coverage, the Full-Cut option meets and exceeds VPAM-3+ Special Threats ballistic requirements.

The ACH-style helmet is a modular combat helmet produced using the most technologically advanced metal alloys offering all-day comfort, balance, protection, and, unlike the current K-pot polymer-produced helmets today, will not degrade over time thus weakening its protective capabilities.

In addition, Diamond Age has reduced lead-time for products to meet the demand of its customers without sacrificing on materials, technology, or performance. The new Diamond Age NeoSteel Full-Cut, as well as the High-Cut helmets and Face Protection Module, are currently in stock and will ship within days rather than weeks.

Front view of Diamond Age’s ACH-Style NeoSteel helmet

The NeoSteel Helmets are an evolution in personal protection offering the lightest possible weight at 3.25 lbs. with high levels of ballistic performance in a steel helmet. NeoSteel Helmet offers best-in-class performance for minimal backface deformation (BFD) and impact trauma. Unlike current polymer-based helmets, the NeoSteel is also environmentally stable, providing users years of consistent rim-to-rim protection, without material degradation that would severely compromise protection performance.

Diamond Age has spent years of research and rigorous developmental testing to arrive at a tactical helmet designed to meet the requirements and needs of combat environments, as well as being an affordable personal protection helmet for civilians.

Diamond Age NeoSteel Helmet in Full-Cut or High-Cut is now available in Black, Foliage Green, or Tan and in Medium or Large/Extra-Large (Full-Cut available in Large/Extra-Large only) for an MSRP starting at $195.00 without accessories.

About Diamond Age:

Diamond Age is a materials science and engineering firm that focuses on research and development of leading-edge anti-ballistic armor systems for the military, law enforcement, private security, rescue, and responsible civilians. www.diamondage.org

Diamond Age

