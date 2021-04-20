EAA’s New Optics Tactical Shotguns for Home Defense

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – EAA Corp., importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, built upon the success of their Churchill semi-auto and pump shotguns in 20ga, and with upgraded and enhanced features, has created the ultimate home defense tactical shotgun with the Churchill 220 Optics Tactical semi-auto shotgun and the Churchill 620 Optics Tactical semi-auto, pump-action shotgun.

The semi-automatic 220 Optic Tactical Shotgun features a checkered pistol grip stock, a semi-enhanced loading port for fast reloads, and accessible controls for confidence under any stressful situation. EAA/Akkar machined the Optics Rail right into the receiver for lower optics mounting to give the user easy and quick target acquisition. Simply raise the shotgun to your shoulder and your eye looks directly into the included red dot sight. Perfect alignment means better accuracy, a performance plus for the Churchill 220 and 620 Optics Tactical shotguns at a much lower price than other competition shotguns.

EAA/Akkar also shortened the barrel to 18.5,” making the Optics Tactical shotgun more maneuverable in hallways or tight scenarios. The breaching choke tube is capable of breaking glass when the situation calls for it.

The Churchill 620 Optics Tactical Shotgun is the Tactical Home Defense version of EAA’s popular Churchill 20ga pump-action with all the enhancements that make this a perfect, low-recoil home defense shotgun. With a pistol grip stock for greater control, a breaching choke tube, enhanced loading port and accessible controls for operation under duress, the 620 Optic Tactical shotgun also features an Optics Rail, machined into the receiver for quick and easy target acquisition and fast follow up shots.

Both the Churchill 220 Optics Tactical and the 620 Optics Tactical shotguns give you whole home defense without the kick on your shoulder or your budget.

The Churchill Optics Tactical Shotgun Specifications:

SKU: 111235 111212

Caliber: 20GA 20GA

Action: Semi-Auto Semi-Auto Pump-Action

Overall Length: 37.5” 37.5”

Barrel Length: 18.5” 18.5”

Length of Pull: 14.25” 14.25”

Weight: 5 lbs. 5 lbs.

Mag Cap.: 5+1 5+1

Finish: Blue/Black Blue/Black

MSRP: $561.00 $427.00

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com