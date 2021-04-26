EOTECH Supports America’s Veterans with Mission 22 Partnership

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Right now, America’s veterans need assistance and support and Mission 22 steps up to answer the call through its vital veteran treatment programs, memorials and community social impact projects. Mission 22 works for the betterment and support of our veterans and EOTECH has partnered with Mission 22 to further their reach.

EOTECH is honored to announce this new partnership with Mission 22, and proud to assist America’s veterans through their fundraising initiative. These brave men and women put their lives on the line across the world, defending our country. Mission 22 believes that when a veteran’s tour is over, their mission begins. Now more than ever, our country’s veterans need help and financial support and EOTECH is pleased to help fund Mission 22’s worthy objectives.

EOTECH understands that a large portion of today’s law enforcement personnel have prior military experience. Knowing this and the current political wave to defund police, EOTECH has launched a “Back the Blue” campaign. Through this, EOTECH will donate twenty-five percent of its gross sales from every purchase of an XPS2 Back the Blue optic and/or BTB merchandise to Mission 22 and other select charities. The initiative features a special edition EOTECH XPS2 Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS) with a “Thin Blue Line Flag” logo and a line of t-shirts, mugs, hats, and other law enforcement themed items.

“Several of our staff are law enforcement professionals with a strong connection to the military community. We are passionate about supporting our country’s law enforcement, military and first responders,” commented Lisa Kemp, Director of Marketing. “We know that America will be proud to own and use EOTECH’s special Back the Blue items knowing it supports our military and law enforcement veterans.” To learn more about EOTECH’s Back The Blue initiative visit here.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu® rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS®) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you’ll find them on the weapons of America’s most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You’ll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target.