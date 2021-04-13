EOTECH Vudu 5-25x50 FFP Adds Horus TREMOR3 Reticle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Today’s marksmen rely on advanced optics technology for rapid target acquisition and long-range precision under all lighting conditions. The battle-tested Vudu® 5-25×50 FFP now offers an illuminated Horus™ TREMOR3™reticle for superior long-range accuracy. The Horus TREMOR3 reticle allows Vudu shooters to quickly and accurately estimate target range and size while compensating for bullet drop and wind.

This next-generation TREMOR3 reticle takes advantage of the Vudu 5-25×50 first focal plane design for accurate distance estimation, bullet drop, and wind correction subtensions at any magnification. The uniform 0.2 milliradian Horus grid provides numerous aiming points, allowing for pin-point precision without guesswork. The reticle features refined “chevron” mil markers, at 0.1 milliradians, throughout the reticle for precise target range and size estimation. Vertical chevrons are ideal for milling target height, and horizontal chevrons for milling target width.

The Horus TREMOR3 features patented Time-of-Flight wind dots, providing accurate wind calls without the need to consult a ballistic chart or count numerous subtensions. A quick calculation using Horus’s online TREMOR Wind Dot Calculator calibrates the reticle’s wind dots for bullet ballistics and density altitude.

Easy-to-read Rapid Range Bars enable quick estimates of the range to known-size targets. The numbered vertical hash marks on both sides of the main horizontal crosshair indicate leads for targets moving at speeds up to 10 mph and work for many common calibers from about 200-500 yards. Both estimating systems work with the Accuracy 1st Speed Shooting Formula.

Built to perform in any condition, the light-weight and waterproof Vudu 5-25×50 FFP scope features a 34mm, shock-resistant, aircraft-grade aluminum tube with a hard-anodized, durable finish. Its multi-coated XC High-Density glass maximizes light transmission and offers accurate color reproduction for exceptional edge-to-edge optical clarity and resolution.

The Vudu 5-25×50 FFP excels in both day and night applications. An etched reticle provides crisp hash marks for daylight shooting and with a simple push of a button, the illuminated reticle gives shooters the edge in low-light. With ten brightness levels, it easily adapts to any situation. Thanks to its compact design, there’s ample room for a night vision or thermal device. A 2-hour auto-shutoff protects the batteries from draining.

The one-piece eyepiece makes transitioning from low to high magnification easy and fluid. The included, removable throw lever is easy to locate and allows shooters quick magnification changes. Vudu’s surgically precise EZ Chek (Zero Stop) Tactical Turrets allow shooters to re-index to zero after sighting in their optic, allowing for confident windage and elevation adjustments in the field to ensure critical shots hit their mark when it matters most.

Horus TREMOR3 Features:

Horus Grid: 0.2 milliradian

Time of Flight wind dots

Highly refined mil markers (compared to previous generations)

Rapid Range Bars: The patented Rapid Range Bars (0.5 to 1 milliradians subtension)

Moving Target Holds indicate leads for targets moving at speeds up to 10 mph.

Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Scope Features:

Illuminated reticle

Waterproof, shock-resistant design

Push/pull elevation turret locking system

Flat black finish

Compact design (285 mm (11.2 in)

EZ Chek (Zero Stop)

Includes: sunshade, throw lever, battery, lens cloth, Allen wrench, product user and reticle manuals

Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Scope Specifications:

Magnification: 5-25x

Objective Lens: 50mm

Focal Plane: First Focal Plane

Eye Relief: 5x: 75-94 mm (2.96- 3.71 in); 25x: 83-92 mm (3.27 – 3.63 in)

Exit Pupil: 5x: 5.5 mm (.22 in); 25x: 2.1 mm (.08 in)

Field-Of-View (Degrees): 5x: 4.45 degrees; 25x: 0.88 degrees

Field-Of-View (@100 Yards): 5x: 7.1 m (23.3 ft); 25x: 1.43 (4.7 ft)

Exterior Finish: Flat black; type III anodized

Battery Type: CR2032

Auto Power-Down to Sleep Mode: Approximately 2 hours

Battery Life: Approximately 500 hours at middle brightness setting 5* (room temperature)

Overall Length: 285 mm (11.2 in)

Weight w/ Battery: 835 g (29.5 oz)

Tube Diameter: 34mm

For more information, visit www.eotechinc.com.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu® rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS®) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you’ll find them on the weapons of America’s most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You’ll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target.