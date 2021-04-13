Federal American Eagle Varmint & Predator, .223 Rem, JHP, 50 Grain, 50rnds $52.24

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock and shipping some better quality Federal American Eagle Varmint and Predator, .223 Remington, JHP in 50 Grain, 50 Rounds for $52.24 with FREE shipping. That is $1.04 each for some quality varmint loads, not for plinking.

Federal American Eagle Varmint and Predator, .223 Remington With outstanding terminal ballistics and explosive expansion at the impact site, these Federal® American Eagle® Rounds are specifically constructed to eliminate your Varmint and Predator concerns, at a fantastic value. By combining accuracy, reliability and consistency shot after shot, this Ammo is a must-have for avid hunters and high-volume shooters. Combines accuracy, consistency and reliability for a great shot, every time

Reloadable brass

Federal reliable primers

Outstanding terminal ballistics and explosive expansion at impact site

Great for high-volume shooters and hunters Load it up and order today!

Key Specifications Item Number: 668818

MFG Number: AE22350VP

UPC Number: 604544617382

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 50 grain

Bullet Style: Jacketed hollow point

Case Type: Brass

Rounds: 50 Plus, each round has Federal’s incredibly reliable primers for a great shot, every time.

