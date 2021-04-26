FPC Files First Appellate Brief in Effort to Intervene in Lawsuit

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced the filing of its opening brief with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Syracuse v. BATFE, which is a federal lawsuit brought by anti-Second Amendment cities and organizations that seeks to force the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to redefine the term “firearm” to include non-firearm objects, including so-called “80%” objects. The brief can be viewed at FPCLegal.org.

Previously, FPC moved to intervene in the matter as of right and by the Court’s permission. The trial court subsequently denied the motion, which was promptly appealed to the Second Circuit. At the invitation of the trial court, FPC filed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in the matter.

FPC’s opening brief argues that the trial court was wrong to determine that the intervenor’s interests in the case “were adequately represented by Federal Defendants” and that “the outcome of the underlying litigation poses a direct and substantial threat to the constitutionally and statutorily protected property rights of Intervenor-Appellants, their customers, and their members.”

The brief also points out that the Federal Defendants “have taken a stance much more akin to Plaintiff-Appellees than Intervenor-Appellants” after President Biden’s recent announcement that he would order the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule to regulate non-firearm objects.

“We are hopeful that the Second Circuit will correct the lower court’s error in denying our petition for intervention,” commented FPC’s Senior Director of Legal Operations, Adam Kraut. “Based on the interests asserted, the lower court’s rationale for denying the petition, and the position taken by the Biden Administration’s ATF, we believe that intervention was proper in this case. Now, more than ever, the denial of the petition needs to be reversed in order to preserve the proposed intervenor’s interests in this matter.”

The underlying lawsuit was filed in August of 2020 by the cities of Syracuse (NY), San Jose (CA), Chicago (IL), Columbia (SC), as well as Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, and Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund against the ATF, Acting ATF Director Regina Lombardo, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and then-Attorney General William Barr, now Attorney General Merrick Garland.

