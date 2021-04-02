German Precision Optics Introduces Three New 8x SPECTRA Riflescopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- German Precision Optics (GPO) announces three new riflescopes to its line of premium optics. Designed for the hunter who demands the very best, the new SPECTRA 8x riflescope lineup combines top-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail in the manufacturing process to produce riflescopes on par with the world’s very best, at much more affordable prices. A 30mm main tube, proprietary GPObright high-transmission lens coating technology, iControl illumination technology, PASSIONdrop hydrophobic exterior lens coatings, and a double HD glass objective lens are just some of the features you will find in these super-zoom scope models. Models in the 8X line include the SPECTRA 1-8x24i, 2-16x44i and 2.5-20x50i.

German Precision Optics SPECTRA

This super-premium 30mm 1-8x24i is an ideal choice for your next driven or dangerous game hunt. An extremely wide field of view along with a daylight/lowlight capable red dot powered by iCONTROL illumination in the G4i reticle makes for quick target acquisition and accurate shot placement. The versatile 1-8x magnification range is the perfect choice for those hunting in thick cover who may also find themselves needing to take a shot at extended distances.

Both the 2-16x44i and 2.5-20x50i models are ideally suited to help you succeed on the most challenging hunts during the harshest lighting conditions. Oversized objective lenses along with the GPObright multi-coatings ensure top-class light transmission and resolution – especially during those critical first and last moments of light. The low 2x magnification found in the 2-16x44i version is an excellent choice for heavy cover hunting while being able to increase magnification up to 16x combined with the exclusive GPO BRi reticle. The popular G4i reticle, which is also available, gives you the option of illuminating the center portion of the crosshair as well as the lower portion features illuminated holdover markers for the ultimate in long-range precision in low light. This also makes it possible for super long-range precision. The 2.5-20x50i model features the G4i reticle with an illuminated red dot in the center of the crosshair, while the large 50mm objective lens soaks up the maximum available light, and the 20x top-end magnification makes precision shooting at the smallest targets at long range a breeze.

With the introduction of the Spectra riflescope lines, GPO has modernized the hunting turret systems for the shooting enthusiast who wants both a ballistic turret for easy dialing but also protection from the elements of outdoor field use with a capped ballistic turret. With a low-profile knob that has easy-to-read dial numbers, the aluminum cap fits snugly over the top. This system has clockwise rotating cm click turrets with solid knurled knobs that are easy to grab in any hunting environment. A blank turret is provided in every box for customization.

The new SPECTRA 8x line of riflescopes are crafted from a solid, one-piece dust-proof, waterproof, nitrogen-filled body that offers constant point-of-impact and the ultimate in strength and durability. All SPECTRA 8x riflescopes come with an instruction manual, cleaning cloth, bikini scope cover, CR2032 battery, and throw lever. All GPO products purchased in the USA include the GPO, USA’s Spectacular Lifetime Warranty. Full details on this industry-changing warranty can be found at www.gpo-usa.com. Currently available at retailers nationwide and at www.gpo-usa.com,

German Precision Optics SPECTRA MSRP

1-8x24i – $1199.99

$1199.99 2-16x44i – $1249.99

2.5-20x50i – $1349.99.





About GPO USA

German Precision Optics was founded on the premise that design, engineering and quality management is 100 percent controlled in Germany to its strictest standards, yet products can be produced at some of the largest production facilities around the world. This unique corporate structure allows GPO to offer the highest quality products with better features at a significantly better price. The company is 100-percent confident that all of its products will not only function perfectly but will exceed all expectations. Therefore, GPO, USA has created an industry-leading Spectacular Lifetime Warranty™. With outstanding professional service, GPO USA will take care of its products before, during, and after the purchase at no charge—EVER. Founded in 2016, GPO has its US headquarters in Richmond, Va. For more information on GPO US visit www.gpo-usa.com or call 844-MY BINOS (844-692-4667.)