USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Pick up the Polymer80 80% Aggressive Texture Frame for Glocks 19/23/32 pistols at Brownells for starting at $124.99 with a sale and coupon code “PTT” at check out. These are a great ways to update your existing Glock pistol with the much-requested improved grip texture.

Polymer80 Frame Aggressive Texture For Glock The PF940Cv1 is Polymer80’s next generation of polymer 80% frames for Glock® handguns, bringing improved ergonomics, features and looks to the popular Polymer80 frames. The PF940Cv1 allows Glock® 19, 23 & 32 owners to create a customized handgun, exactly suited for any application. Available in three configurations: standard PF940Cv1 with textured grips. PF940Cv1-ReadyMod with blank grips for custom stippling – the customization possibilities are endless. PF940Cv1-BE is available ONLY at Brownells and comes with aggressively textured grips that will give you a firm hold on your pistol under any conditions. Compatible with Gen3 Glock® Components. Not Compatible with Gen4

Improved next generation ergonomics make for a great shooting pistol

High strength reinforced polymer construction provides a great basis for a reliable & durable gun

Aggressive texture on the PF940Cv1 ensures positive retention

Picatinny rail is compatible with all standard lights, lasers & accessories

Stainless steel locking block ensures positive operation & a lifetime of use

Stainless steel drop-in rear rail module interfaces with the slide and holds up to hard abuse

Hardened front and rear rail system pins ensure slide/rail/frame interface is rock solid

Includes complete finishing jig

Jig kit includes drill bits, but NO end mill The 80% frame features are carried over from the original Polymer80 frames, making your build incredibly straightforward to complete. New grip profiling and improved overall design, make this not only an easier frame to operate and shoot, but looks great mounted to your favorite slide.

