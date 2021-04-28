JK Armament Announces Release of War Eagle Comp/Flash Hider Device

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- JK Armament is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of the War Eagle muzzle device. Not only is the War Eagle an exceptional device for combating both muzzle signature and felt recoil, but installation is also extremely user-friendly without the need for shims, timing, or any special tools. The War Eagle Comp/Flash Hider is designed to interface with the Quick-Attach Taper Mount 1 for use with any JK 155 Modular Solvent Traps or most 1.375×24 TPI HUB-compatible attachments. It is also compatible with all SilencerCo ASR mounting systems without the need for additional locking mechanisms.

“We’ve been developing the War Eagle from the very beginning, and we’re just as excited as our customers to see a new, easy-to-use, advanced mounting option for solvent traps and silencers” states Jake Kunksy, founder and owner of JK Armament. Kunksy further says, “The taper on the War Eagle ensures concentricity and also prevents a solvent trap or silencer from backing off of the mount. Ultimately you end up with an incredibly strong seal that still allows for rapid attachment or removal of solvent traps for transport or swapping from gun-to-gun while on the range”

The JKA War Eagle is available in two different pitches; 1/2×28 TPI for .22LR and 5.56mm and 5/8×24 TPI for .30-caliber devices. Pistol-caliber devices are anticipated later in the year.

Specifications:

(1) JK Comp / Flash Hider

Color: Black

Coating: DLC

Material: Heat Treated 17-4 Stainless Steel

Weight: 3.3 oz

OAL: 2.32″

Thread Pitches: 1/2×28 TPI (5.56mm and .22LR), 5/8×24 TPI (.30 caliber)

Additional Details:

+ No timing required

+ True dual-use muzzle device

+ 13/16″ wrench flats on the front

+ 3/4″ rear wrench flats on the rear

+ compatible with JK Quick Attach Taper Mount 1

Made in Idaho.



To order or for more information visit us online here: https://jkarmament.com/products/jk-war-eagle-comp-flash-hider-hd

About JK Armament:

JK Armament is located in Bruneau, Idaho, and was established in 2019. Jake Kunsky is a US Veteran and the owner and operator of JK Armament. Kunsky has over 20 years of weapons and machining experience ranging from the automotive and farming industry to the firearms and military complex. Kunsky gained exceptional hands-on experience over the course of his four combat deployments to Iraq, giving him passion and interest in weapons development. JK Armament’s Patent Pending product line is the culmination of Kunsky’s experience developing products for NEMO Arms, Gemtech Suppressors, Smith & Wesson, and Maxim Defense. His vast experience with silencer and weapon design, testing, engineering, and machining has given him valuable insight into what today’s customers are looking for in a user-configurable and maintainable solvent trap.