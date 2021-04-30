Kansas Veto Session Starts Next Week, Threatening Pro-Gun Bills

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Monday, the Kansas Legislature returns for a veto session, where they will consider overriding Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes, which include two pro-gun bills. Please continue to contact your lawmakers and ask them to OVERRIDE Gov. Kelly’s vetoes of House Bill 2058 and House Bill 2089.

Proposed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, House Bill 2058 does the following:

Recognizes all out-of-state concealed carry permits, and allows those who have been licensed to carry a firearm for self-defense, to do so lawfully in Kansas. This legislation recognizes that visitors to Kansas should not be left defenseless simply by crossing a state line.

Allows individuals who are 18 to 20 years of age to apply for a Kansas concealed carry permit.

Authorizes the Attorney General to issue an alternative license to carry a concealed handgun, to qualified applicants, during a declared state of disaster emergency.

Creates a Restoration of Rights process for individuals to reestablish the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm, upon expungement of certain convictions.

*****

Substitute House Bill 2089 directs the state Board of Education to establish grade-appropriate curricula guidelines to teach firearm safety to K-12 students, based on NRA’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program, and/or the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism’s existing Hunter Education In Our Schools. Individual school district boards are to have the choice whether they wish to provide gun safety education under these standards. This gives the flexibility to school boards and parents to decide what gun safety education is appropriate for their communities and school children. Developing these standards by drawing from proven, existing programs results in cost savings for the taxpayers.

Again, please contact your lawmakers and ask them to OVERRIDE Governor Kelly’s vetoes of House Bill 2058 and House Bill 2089.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org