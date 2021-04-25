Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠Bereli.com has a great price on the Kershaw 1990 Tactical Bawler Tanto Assisted Folding Knife at just $24.00 with FREE Shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. Compare prices here.

Kershaw 1990 Tactical Bawler Tanto Asst Folding Knife The Brawler starts with a modified tanto blade—a shape often found in tactical and rescue knives that may be required to punch through tough materials. Features: Flipper – May be used on either manual or assisted opening knives. The “flipper” is a protrusion on the back of the blade that the user can pull back on, or flip, in order to move the blade easily out of the handle.

SpeedSafe – Assists you to open any SpeedSafe® knife quickly and easily with a manual push on the thumbstud or pull back on the flipper; built into many Kershaw best sellers.

Liner Lock – Locks the blade open during use; one side of the knife’s steel “liner,” the steel plate to which the handle scales are attached, moves into position behind the blade to securely lock it open.

Quad-carry – The user may position the pocketclip for tip-up or tip-down, left- or right-handed carry. The tanto is an ideal shape for these piercing tasks because there is plenty of metal to support the point, making it stronger than many other blade shapes. You’ll notice that the top of the Brawler’s blade has a grind, too. This is called a swedge; it helps narrow the blade, adding to its piercing power. All this makes the Brawler an excellent utility knife. The Brawler’s handle is just as functional. The angled handle curves into the palm of the user’s hand. With the blade deployed, the flipper doubles as a finger guard and provides additional hand protection during knife use. For fast and easy one-handed opening, the Brawler is equipped with SpeedSafe. Just pull back on the blade protrusion and the SpeedSafe assisted opening system takes over, moving the blade out of the handle, ready for use.

