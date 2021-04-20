Liemke Introduces Its New Keiler Thermal Monoculars

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Liemke, a leader in high-definition thermal imaging for hunting and nature observation, is now shipping its popular Keiler 13 Pro and Keiler 35 Pro thermal monoculars in the United States. Designed as hand-held devices, these compact and rugged spotters can detect heat signatures in all light conditions – nighttime, daytime, dawn, or dusk – giving hunters a clear edge in the field for observing and tracking game.

The pocket-size Keiler 13 Pro features heat signature detection up to 500 yards while the Keiler 35 Pro has a detection capability of up to 1,350 yards. Heat sources can be displayed in various color modes in both models and can be enlarged digitally to show even finer detail when viewing the game.

These high-performance monoculars are built to withstand the heaviest downpours and have 50 Hz frame rates ensuring fast refresh rates for unsurpassed image quality and easy viewing. They also have recording capability with internal data storage of 16G. Video and photos can be transferred via cable from the Keiler 13 Pro. The Keiler 35 Pro has integrated Wi-Fi allowing live image data to be transferred to an Android or Apple device up to 54 yards away.

“Liemke thermal devices are at the forefront of technology, delivering proven German engineering,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “This reputation for unparalleled performance is why the Liemke brand has long been the top choice among European hunters, and we are excited to offer these advanced thermal optics to American hunters and others who require state-of-the-art thermal imaging.”

Keiler 13 Pro (Forest)

Features:

13mm objective lens Ceramic VOx detector with 240×180 pixel resolution 17µm pixel pitch LCOS display with 720×540 pixel resolution Shutter / Calibration is Auto / Manual Optical Zoom 1.2x Fixed Focus Digital Zoom 2x Field of View 18 x 13⁰ Field of View 50M at 100M Lithium-ion rechargeable battery Battery Run Time – up to 12 hours of continuous operation Weight: 11.64 ounces Backed by a 3-year warranty In accordance with strict regulations, the thermal imaging scope is certified according to IP66 standards to provide optimal protection against dust and heavy rain.



MSRP: $1,332.00

Keiler 35 Pro (Forest / Field)

Features:

35mm objective lens Ceramic VOx detector with 384×288 pixel resolution 12µm pixel pitch LCOS display in QVGA format with 1,280×960 pixel resolution Shutter / Calibration is Auto / Manual Optical Zoom 2.5x Manual Focus Digital Zoom 2-4x Wi-Fi Live Field of View 11 x 8⁰ Field of View 13m at 100m Lithium-ion rechargeable battery Battery Run Time – at least 7 hours Weight: 14.81 ounces Backed by a 3-year warranty In accordance with strict regulations, the thermal imaging scope is certified according to IP66 standards to provide optimal protection against dust and heavy rain.



MSRP: $3,332.00

About Blaser Group:

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co. and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing. Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit: www.blaser-group.com.