Louisiana: Multiple Pro-Gun Measures Advance in the Legislature

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wednesday, the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee passed Constitutional Carry Legislation, House Bill 596, as well as concealed carry clarification measure, House Bill 124. Yesterday, the Senate passed their own version of Constitutional Carry Legislation, Senate Bill 118, by a 27 to 11 vote. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 118, House Bill 596, and House Bill 124. Also, please ask your Representative to OPPOSE House Bill 55.

Constitutional Carry legislation, Senate Bill 118 and House Bill 596 removes the requirement for law-abiding individuals to obtain a concealed handgun permit before being allowed to carry concealed, a handgun for self-defense. This important legislation ensures that citizens are able to exercise their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. These measures do not affect previously issued carry permits and allow citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Louisiana permits, to do so. House Bill 596 was amended in committee to provide free optional online training for those who wish to view it before obtaining a permit.

House Bill 124 clarifies Louisiana’s concealed carry laws that cause individuals with a concealed carry permit to possibly be arrested for carrying a knife while also lawfully carrying a firearm for self-defense. This is not the intent of the law, and HB 124 clears this up.

THursday, the House will be considering anti-gun legislation, House Bill 55, and your lawmakers need to hear from you! Please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 55.

House Bill 55 severely impacts the right to due process of respondents in an array of proceedings that could result in the deprivation of their constitutional rights.

Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to support Constitutional Carry legislation, Senate Bill 118 and House Bill 596, as well as House Bill 124. Also, urge them to OPPOSE House Bill 55.​

