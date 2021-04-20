Louisiana: Senate Committee Passes Constitutional Carry Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Monday, April 19th, the Louisiana Senate Judiciary C Committee passed Constitutional Carry legislation, Senate Bill 118, by a 3 to 2 vote. The measure now heads to the Senate Floor for further consideration. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 118.

Senate Bill 118 removes the requirement for law-abiding individuals to obtain a concealed handgun permit before being allowed to carry concealed, a handgun for self-defense. This important legislation ensures that citizens are able to exercise their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. SB 118 does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Louisiana permits, to do so.

Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 118.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org