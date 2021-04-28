MasterPiece Arms Announce Five New Sponsored Shooters

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturer of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is proud to announce five new long-range shooting competitors will be joining Team MPA for the 2021 competitive precision rifle shooting season. The latest additions to MPA have been running MPA products for years and include Tracy Lewis, Lauryl Akenhead, Corson Piper, Matthew Caruso, and Keith Rudasill.

“These outstanding shooters are excellent ambassadors to our sport, show exemplary sportsmanship, and are top performers in National and Regional Precision Rifle Series (PRS) and National Rifle League (NRL) matches. This sport is filled with some outstanding people and we are most honored they will be joining our team,” commented Phil Cashin, owner of MPA.

For several years, Lewis has been running MPA Chassis and Rifles. Her shooting performances have increased significantly since she started shooting PRS and include four Top Lady wins, the MPA GA Season Top Lady title, and another Overall 2nd Place finish just in 2020 alone.

“To say I’m excited for 2021 is an understatement! I am so happy to be able to represent MPA and thank them for this opportunity,” Lewis said.

Early in 2020, one of the MPA Team Shooters, Allen Abisia, told Cashin about a talented young shooter in Virginia he had been training. His eye for talent was spot on. Akenhead started shooting One and Two Day PRS matches in 2020 and her performances have been outstanding. She has won Top Junior Shooter in six PRS matches and Top Lady in four matches, including the National MPA Summer Shootout, all in the past 12 months. She is also a speaker for Second Amendment rights and was selected as the Virginia 4H Shooting Ambassador.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Team MPA this year and I can’t wait to get the 2021 season started,” remarked Akenhead.

Piper lives in the Pacific Northwest and has been running MPA Chassis for several years. Having experience with road racing, Piper is used to pushing the limits and his shooting performance reflects this competitive spirit. In 2020, he had two wins at Regional Matches, multiple Top Five finishes, multiple 3rd Place finishes in the Rifleman’s Team Challenge Series, and placed Top 10 at the Blueridge AG Cup Match.

“I am honored to be chosen to shoot for Team MPA and humbled to be included as part of such a talented group of competitors. I have been using MPA chassis for over three years now and they know how to deliver a top-notch product. Thank you for the opportunity!” Piper commented.

Caruso has been involved in PRS for several years and has quickly become one of the top shooters in the country. With multiple top regional and Two Day National Match finishes, he is a great ambassador for the sport.

“I am super excited to be part of this awesome group of people with Team MPA and am thankful for the opportunity. This is going to be a great year,” said Caruso.

Rudasill has been running the MPA chassis for multiple years. Based in South Texas, he has won multiple PRS Regional Matches (11), F-class, Rimfire, and other long-range shooting competitions over the past several years. Recently, he won the MPA Spring Shootout 2 Day PRS National Qualifier match at Arena Training Facility located in Blakely, Georgia.

“I can’t thank MPA enough for what they do for the PRS community and am excited to have been brought aboard Team MPA for this competitive season,” commented Rudasill.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combine quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

MasterPiece Arms is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MasterPieceArms and Instagram at www.instagram.com/MasterPieceArms.