Max Michel Takes Home a First Place Finish at Inaugural Team Motley Dragon’s Cup

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG Captain and professional shooter Max Michel for his first-place finish in the Carry Optics Division at the Inaugural 2021 Team Motley Dragon’s Cup.

“The growth in the Carry Optics Division of professional shooting sports has been tremendous, and as the division becomes more popular, Max continues to elevate his level of competition to stay on top,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Max’s carry optics experience and success led to the development and recent release of the SIG Custom Works P320MAX pistol, and it was great to see him come away with a big win from his first competition using his P320MAX.”

To take his Carry Optics titles at the Inaugural 2021 Team Motley Dragon’s Cup, Max competed against 81 competitors through twelve stages where he won eight of the twelve. For competition, Max used his P320MAX pistol featuring the ROMEO3MAX open reflex red dot sight and SIG 147-grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition.

“The 2021 Dragon’s Cup was a huge success and exceeded all expectations for an inaugural event. This was the first-ever USPSA event in West Texas and attracted the top professional shooters,” added Michel. “The match was extremely challenging and my new P320MAX gave me the edge I needed to navigate these complicated stages and quickly engage targets with my ROMEO3MAX sight. I am proud to be a part of the events success and come away with a Carry Optics win for Team SIG”

The SIG Custom Works P320MAX, used by Michel in the competition, was designed and optimized for Carry Optics Competition. The pistol is built around the TXG tungsten infused heavy XFULL grip module with a flat skeletonized trigger, a custom slide with wrap-around serrations for ideal side and top manipulation, and is fit with a 5” match grade bull barrel, one-piece stainless steel guide rod, and a 1911-style recoil spring, allowing for an easily customized shooting experience and comes equipped with a factory-installed ROMEO3MAX open reflex sight.

The 2021 Team Motley Dragon’s Cup was held at Motley Services in Odessa, Texas, April 9 – 11, 2021.

