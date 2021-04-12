Meopta Unveils Its New High-Definition MeoPro Air Binoculars

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Meopta Sports Optics is now shipping its long-awaited MeoPro Air binoculars. Available in 8×42 HD and 10×42 HD, the Air elevates the MeoPro line to a new level of performance with its advanced optical system, ergonomic open-hinge design, and handsome new body style built to withstand the harshest hunting environments.

MeoPro Air Binoculars

Featuring high-definition, extra-low dispersion fluoride glass with Meopta’s proprietary MeoBright lens coatings, the Air delivers maximum resolution and contrast with bright images and vivid colors throughout the entire field of view. This exceptional low-light performance – a hallmark of all Meopta optics – allows hunters to see fine detail more clearly at dawn and dusk when it matters most. Meopta’s MeoShield anti-abrasion lens coating offers added protection to exterior lenses in the field, and the MeoDrop hydrophobic lens coating easily repels rain, dust, and grease from exposed lens surfaces. The body is made from lightweight magnesium alloy and protected by durable rubber armoring that provides a secure, non-slip grip.

“The Air takes the MeoPro line to the next level of performance,” said Pavel Stastny, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Meopta. “It has a new, modern look and feel. The open-bridge design is extremely comfortable and easy to hold for prolonged periods while glassing, and the optical performance is simply unparalleled at this price point.”

The diopter adjustment is integrated into the top end of the focus knob. Twist-up eyecups are easily removed for cleaning and designed for use with or without eyeglasses. Both models are tripod adapter ready, nitrogen-purged, and fully sealed for fog proof and waterproof performance in the most demanding conditions. Like all Meopta optics sold in the United States, they are backed by Meopta’s Lifetime Transferrable Warranty.

MeoPro Air Binocular Specifications:

Model: 8×42 HD 10×42 HD

Magnification: 8x 10x

Objective Lens (mm): 42 42mm

Field of View (ft/1000 yds): 419 329

Eye Relief (mm): 22 18

Close Focus (ft): 7.5 7.5

Meopta MeoPro Air Binoculars Now Shipping

Exit Pupil Diameter (mm): 5.0, 4.2

Dioptric Correction (D): ± 4.0, ± 4.0

Height (in): 6.1, 5.9

Width (in): 5.00, 5.00

Depth (in): 2.4, 2.4

Weight (oz): 30.3, 29.2

Lens/Prism Coatings: Fully multi-coated, Fully multi-coated

Hydrophobic Coating: Yes, Yes

Anti-scratch Coating: Yes, Yes

Waterproof: Yes, Yes

Nitrogen Purged: Yes, Yes

Fogproof: Yes, Yes

Shockproof: Yes, Yes

Tripod Adapter Ready: Yes, Yes

Retail Pricing:

MeoPro Air 8×42 HD: $979.00

MeoPro Air 10×42 HD: $999.00





About Meopta

Meopta has been producing high-end European optics for over 85 years and is a leading manufacturer & partner to many of the world’s finest optical brands. Meopta conceives, develops, and manufactures precision optical and electro/optical systems for semiconductor, medical, aerospace, and military industries as well as for consumer markets.

For more information regarding Meopta, please visit www.meoptasportsoptics.com.