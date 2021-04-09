Mission First Tactical (MFT) Introduces the React M-LOK Compact Foregrip

Horsham, Pa. (Ammoland.com) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™), a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories, is proud to introduce the React™ M-LOK Compact Foregrip (SKU: RCG-MLOK). This compact, textured vertical grip is designed to minimize material and dimension, all while providing a positive grip surface for the shooter. It allows the support hand to apply rearward pressure, keeping the weapon shouldered, yielding better muzzle control and accuracy.

The React M-LOK Compact Foregrip provides an ultra-low-profile design while maintaining a wide grip that will fill the palm of the shooter’s hand providing maximum comfort. Its contoured shape and texture keep the grip firmly in the palm of even the sweatiest of hands, preventing any sort of potential slippage. Complimenting various shooting grip styles, the React M-LOK Compact Foregrip’s vertical length maximizes stability.

Available in Black and Scorched Dark Earth. MSRP $22.95. International shipments do not require an export license as this item ships freely.

Mission First Tactical products come with a Lifetime Warranty. For more information on Mission First Tactical, visit www.missionfirsttactical.com.

About Mission First Tactical:

Mission First Tactical (MFT) designs and develops select USA Made rifle/carbine accessories and Kydex-style, Boltaron material holsters handmade by Veterans specifically for the Military, Law Enforcement, and Civilian markets. The MFT team has over 75 years of industry experience in taking concepts to front-line deployment. From the beginning, MFT’s mission is to develop leading-edge products for individuals operating in harm’s way. Success for every operator’s mission is Mission First Tactical’s intent. www.missionfirsttactical.com

Battlelink™ Buttstocks, Engage™ Pistol Grips, React™ Grip Series, Torch™ Laser & Light Mounts, E-Volv™ and MFT Mags™ brands are trademarks of Mission First Tactical, LLC. All company and product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective sources.